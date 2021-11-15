North Vancouver 13-storey tower offering free rent in December

Sometimes, finding a good rental in the city can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Charming, pet-friendly, and well-located spaces are hard to come by — but they’re definitely out there.

In fact, a brand new 13-storey building was just unveiled in North Vancouver’s Central Lonsdale neighbourhood, and its variety of 225 purpose-built rental homes deliver on all fronts.

The brand new rental suites at Origin by Anthem start at only $1,675 per month and, to sweeten the deal, new tenants can take advantage of rent-free living starting in December — plus one year of free internet.

The building is now leasing junior one-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes in the heart of the North Shore. Let’s take a peek inside and see what sets it apart from other rentals on the market.

Elevated design

Origin is characterized by its bold, contemporary architecture — a point of interest in the expanding Lonsdale neighbourhood.

Inside, a sense of privacy distinguishes each of the homes, which range up to 1,587 sq ft. These brightly lit homes come in a variety of floor plans, each with a unique layout that serves all your needs. Spacious patios and epic views grace the homes, redefining the comforts and luxuries of rental living.

Inspired by the West Coast, Origin is stylishly functional and decidedly urban, with designer elements throughout.

In the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinetry line the walls. Other features include durable quartz countertops, contemporary flat panel cabinets, and plenty of space for cooking and entertaining guests.

Energy-efficient, in-suite front load washers and dryers make it easy to throw in a load of laundry any time.

The sleek bathrooms are detailed with modern tiling, spacious showers, and custom storage solutions to make it feel like a true sanctuary.

Community connection

A test of any solid rental involves the community it’s plugged into. After all, living in the nicest of places means little if you’re not surrounded by things that bring you joy.

The epitome of North Shore living, calling Lonsdale and East 17th home means having easy access to nature, as well as loads of urban conveniences. Within steps are local shops, boutiques, grocery stores, and trendy cafes such as City Market and JJ Bean.

A short stroll to restaurant row gives way to warm and bustling restaurants for a night out with friends or a satisfying post-hike meal. Eventually, a City of North Vancouver park covering an entire city block will neighbour Origin, making the neighbourhood even more lush and radiant, and providing unobstructed southern views.

Residents will also be able to get outside year-round at nearby Grouse Mountain, where the ski slopes are as abundant as the hiking and biking trails.

The well-connected area offers easy access to the rest of the Lower Mainland — from West Vancouver all the way to the Fraser Valley. Residents can head downtown on TransLink’s SeaBus or extensive bus network to other areas. Origin also has designated on-site car-share parking and EV charging stations.

Exclusive amenities

Origin’s over 4,900 sq ft of “Base Camp” amenities can adapt to just about any mood, whether it’s working, playing, or sweating. There are even amenities for your furry friends, who can rinse off at the in-building pet wash after a run through nearby Mahon Dog Park.

The expansive rooftop lounge is an ideal spot to catch some rays and host a barbecue, all while taking in the panoramic views of the surrounding landscape — including the North Shore Mountains, Burrard Inlet, and the nearby city.

For a change of scenery, the on-site co-working space is the perfect place to focus on an upcoming presentation or launching a side hustle. The mix of desks and soft seating create an added sense of comfort and flexibility.

The fitness centre, on the other hand, is replete with cardio and strength training equipment for those who enjoy getting active. After sweating off the stresses of the day, there’s a cool-down spot where residents can stretch and catch their breath within the gym’s covered outdoor area.

Kids need space to have fun too, which is why there’s a designated amenity where the young ones can play outdoors safely.

To learn more about living at Origin, you can visit originbyanthem.com or book an appointment to attend the open house and public art unveiling on Saturday, November 20 from 11 am to 5 pm.