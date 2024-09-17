Wouldn’t it be nice if your home could have everyday access to tranquil natural space while still having all the urban perks of modern living?

When it comes to your future home, you deserve to be able to dream big, and thanks to Emerald’s boutique community lining the Capilano River, such dreams aren’t out of reach. And if a beautiful house is one thing, a great community is just as important — maybe even more so!

Here are some perks of finding your home at Emerald within the vibrant community of Lions Gate Village.

Discover an exciting new community

The Emerald homes are currently under construction in Lions Gate Village, which is evolving into a vibrant, pedestrian-oriented neighbourhood with easy access to transit, local businesses, a community recreation centre, and more.

It’s everything you could possibly need, right at your fingertips. With sales starting in fall 2024, homes are set to be move-in ready in just one year.

Where daily life meets nature

These homes are located just above the Lions Gate Bridge, where a series of landscaped walking paths connect Emerald to the Capilano River.

The beauty of the river makes it easy to forget you’re still in the city. Go for a walk amongst the towering Douglas-fir and Western red-cedar trees, marvel at the roar of the rushing river, and enjoy the gift Mother Nature has given you.

A bridge away from downtown

Remember how we mentioned that the Emerald homes are located near the Lions Gate Bridge? Well, that very bridge creates an easy route to downtown Vancouver, which means all the enjoyments of urban living and city nightlife are just a short drive away.

But between the shops at Park Royal and the popular restaurants at The Shipyards District, you may not even want to leave the North Shore!

Your perfect layout

This isn’t a one-size-fits-all community. Emerald offers a selection of 41 garden homes, city homes, and townhomes, developed by Woodbridge Homes and Citimark.

With anywhere from one to four bedrooms, you can plan for your family, or enjoy a perfect space to call your own. Oh, and did we mention the rooftop patios with views of the North Shore mountains or river?

These homes will be move-in ready in 2025 with sales beginning this fall. Register now to ensure you don’t miss your opportunity to own a little slice of North Shore heaven.