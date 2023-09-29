Condition of the construction site for the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, as of April 2023. (Google Maps)

A task force will be formed by Metro Vancouver Regional District to review its options for completing the much-delayed and over budget project of building the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This is the project to provide West Vancouver, both North Vancouver jurisdictions, and First Nations reserves with new modern and expanded sewage treatment facilities.

Construction began in 2018 for a scheduled 2020 completion at a cost of $700 million, but as of early 2022 the regional district indicated the plant’s design is 80% complete and construction is 87% complete, with only half of the 2.8 million cubic feet of concrete poured to date.

Major construction activities came to an official halt in October 2021, ever since the regional district terminated its contract with Acciona Infrastructure Canada, at which point the budget had already reached over $1 billion. Acciona was previously responsible for designing and building the plant, but the regional district, in its rationale for dismissing Acciona, claimed the company “abandoned” the project.

The regional district and Acciona are engaged in counter lawsuits, with Acciona claiming it is owed $250 million, and the regional district claiming it is owed $500 million.

Since then, the regional district has contracted a new team for a way forward with the project, with PCL Constructors Westcoast as the construction manager and AECOM as the design consultant. But ever since these companies were brought in to work on the project in March 2022, no major construction progress has been made.

More recently, there been much media speculation that the project could see far greater cost overruns.

“This project has experienced extraordinary circumstances that have come at an unfortunate time of extreme market volatility for Canada,” said George Harvie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors and the mayor of Delta, in a statement today.

“This is a federally mandated project to increase the quality of wastewater treatment, which is critical to ensuring the health and safety of people and the environment, and protecting the waters of Burrard Inlet. I am striking a task force to review options for delivering this key project while mitigating its potential cost impacts on the region.”

Jerry Dobrovolny, Commissioner and CAO of Metro Vancouver, added: “As we work to define a path forward to complete this project and address deficiencies left by the previous contractor, we are unfortunately beholden to the same extremely challenging market conditions that are significantly impacting infrastructure projects throughout British Columbia and across the country.”

The cluster of construction cranes for the project can be seen from afar. The plant is being built on a 7.6-acre former industrial site, previously a rail yard for BC Rail, near the North Vancouver waterfront — just north of Seaspan’s main shipyards hub. The site is framed by West 1st Street to the north, Pemberton Avenue to the east, Phillip Avenue to the west, and railways to the south.

When complete, the new plant will provide tertiary treatment, exceeding federal regulatory requirements for more superior secondary treatment technology.

This new facility will replace the existing aging Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is located immediately west of the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge. The existing plant is on leased land, which will be returned to the Squamish First Nation.

In addition to the new North Shore plant, the regional district is in the early stages of a $1.3 billion expansion of the wastewater treatment facility in Langley Township, set for completion in 2026. It is also planning a $10 billion wastewater treatment facility northwest of Vancouver International Airport — replacing the aging facility on Iona Island — which is anticipated to be operational by 2034.

The regional district has a $30 billion capital plan for expanding and improving its water supply, liquid waste, and regional park systems over the coming decades.