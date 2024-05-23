Snowy mountains, sea views, and a picturesque skyline — we can all agree Vancouver is a pretty beautiful place! Now, you have a chance to experience that beauty like never before.

To celebrate the release of Search and Rescue: North Shore Season 2, North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters have teamed up to give one (1) lucky Daily Hive reader and their friends a chance to win an epic helicopter tour of the stunning North Shore Mountains.

Prepare to be dazzled as you see your favourite views of the city, ocean, and mountains from a new perspective. It’s a journey that promises to take your appreciation for the landscape and helicopter rescue to new heights — quite literally.

The tour will be guided by a member of the North Shore Rescue team and a Talon Helicopter pilot, who will both share fascinating insights about the terrain and a selection of common hiking trails.

In case you’re not familiar with the series, Search and Rescue: North Shore spotlights the brave volunteer team working tirelessly to rescue people from the rugged wilderness of Vancouver’s North Shore.

On complex rescues, viewers can witness how the rescue team suspends hundreds of feet in the air from their helicopter — which can sometimes be the only or best way to rescue people in urgent need.

Search and Rescue: North Shore Season 2 premieres on Knowledge Network this May 28 at 8 pm PST. You can also catch up on all the action-packed episodes from Season 1 now.

Prize details

One (1) lucky winner will receive a 45-minute helicopter tour for four (4) passengers courtesy of Talon Helicopters.

The tour will depart from Vancouver International Airport, continue over downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park, and English Bay, and take a close look at the North Shore Mountains. A Talon Helicopter pilot and a member of North Shore Rescue will lead the tour.

Tours are conducted Monday to Friday, subject to aircraft availability.

How to enter

To enter, simply fill out the Contest Entry Form on this page.

The contest ends on May 28, 2024 at 23:59 PST. Good luck!