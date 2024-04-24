FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsCanada

7 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars

Charlie Hart
Apr 24 2024, 3:43 pm
Toronto's Civil Liberties (North America's 50 Best Bars)

Several Canadian bars have just been ranked as some of the best in North America.

The organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars has just dropped its third annual list of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2024, with seven Canadian watering holes making the cut.

The award ceremony celebrating the new list took place on April 23 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Places were ranked by gathering votes from 270 bar industry experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media, and cocktail connoisseurs from across the region.

That group comprises folks from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

According to 50 Best, bars cannot apply to be on the list, and sponsors do not influence it.

Cocktails/Shutterstock

Without further ado, here are the spots that made North America’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

  1. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  2. Superbueno, New York
  3. Overstory, New York
  4. Martiny’s, New York,
  5. Rayo, Mexico City
  6. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  7. Double Chicken Please, New York
  8. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  9. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  10. Tlecān, Mexico City
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
  12. Katana Kitten, New York
  13. Café La Trova, Miami
  14. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  15. Employees Only, New York
  16. Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana
  17. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  18. La Factoría, San Juan
  19. Kumiko, Chicago
  20. Dante, New York
  21. Civil Liberties, Toronto
  22. Service Bar, Washington DC
  23. Allegory, Washington DC
  24. Botanist Bar, Vancouver
  25. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  26. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  27. Bekeb, San Miguel de Allende
  28. Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
  29. Bar Pompette, Toronto
  30. True Laurel, San Francisco
  31. Attaboy, New York
  32. Meadowlark, Chicago
  33. The Dead Rabbit, New York
  34. Selva, Oaxaca
  35. Library by the Sea, Grand Cayman
  36. Century Grand, Phoenix
  37. Arca, Tulum
  38. Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco
  39. Cloakroom, Montreal
  40. Bar Mordecai, Toronto
  41. Maison Premiere, New York
  42. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  43. Angel’s Share, New York
  44. Milady’s, New York
  45. Brujas, Mexico City
  46. Mírate, Los Angeles
  47. Cure, New Orleans
  48. Best Intentions, Chicago
  49. The Keefer Bar, Vancouver
  50. Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal
