7 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars

Several Canadian bars have just been ranked as some of the best in North America.

The organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars has just dropped its third annual list of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2024, with seven Canadian watering holes making the cut.

The award ceremony celebrating the new list took place on April 23 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Places were ranked by gathering votes from 270 bar industry experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media, and cocktail connoisseurs from across the region.

That group comprises folks from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

According to 50 Best, bars cannot apply to be on the list, and sponsors do not influence it.

Without further ado, here are the spots that made North America’s 50 Best Bars 2024.