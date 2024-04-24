7 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars
Several Canadian bars have just been ranked as some of the best in North America.
The organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars has just dropped its third annual list of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2024, with seven Canadian watering holes making the cut.
The award ceremony celebrating the new list took place on April 23 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Places were ranked by gathering votes from 270 bar industry experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media, and cocktail connoisseurs from across the region.
That group comprises folks from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
According to 50 Best, bars cannot apply to be on the list, and sponsors do not influence it.
Without further ado, here are the spots that made North America’s 50 Best Bars 2024.
- Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
- Superbueno, New York
- Overstory, New York
- Martiny’s, New York,
- Rayo, Mexico City
- Jewel of the South, New Orleans
- Double Chicken Please, New York
- Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
- Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
- Tlecān, Mexico City
- Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
- Katana Kitten, New York
- Café La Trova, Miami
- El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
- Employees Only, New York
- Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana
- Café de Nadie, Mexico City
- La Factoría, San Juan
- Kumiko, Chicago
- Dante, New York
- Civil Liberties, Toronto
- Service Bar, Washington DC
- Allegory, Washington DC
- Botanist Bar, Vancouver
- Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
- Baltra Bar, Mexico City
- Bekeb, San Miguel de Allende
- Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
- Bar Pompette, Toronto
- True Laurel, San Francisco
- Attaboy, New York
- Meadowlark, Chicago
- The Dead Rabbit, New York
- Selva, Oaxaca
- Library by the Sea, Grand Cayman
- Century Grand, Phoenix
- Arca, Tulum
- Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco
- Cloakroom, Montreal
- Bar Mordecai, Toronto
- Maison Premiere, New York
- Hanky Panky, Mexico City
- Angel’s Share, New York
- Milady’s, New York
- Brujas, Mexico City
- Mírate, Los Angeles
- Cure, New Orleans
- Best Intentions, Chicago
- The Keefer Bar, Vancouver
- Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal