The Vancouver Nordstrom store turned into a giant fury room on its last day of operations as employees smashed what remained.

Videos on social media show individuals taking hammers to displays and shelves at the downtown Vancouver department store.

“Nordstrom is now a giant fury room for employees,” Instagram user Chris wrote in his story.

“Staff find closure,” a TikTok user wrote.

Daily Hive has contacted Nordstrom’s public relations department to learn more about the closing-day smash session.

The US chain has been winding down operations in Canada since it announced it would be withdrawing from the market earlier this spring. It always planned to close stores in June, however, this event did not appear to be on the closing-day agenda.

Nordstrom opened its first international location in September 2014 with a 140,000 sq ft department store location at CF Chinook Centre mall in Calgary’s suburbs.

Almost a year later, it opened a 230,000 sq ft flagship department store at CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver. According to experts in the retail industry, the Vancouver location was by far the best-performing out of all Canadian locations.

Vancouver’s store even performed better than the New York City flagship in Manhattan, which has since seen its performance drop.

With files from Kenneth Chan