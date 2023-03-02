Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by the summer

Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced on Thursday it is pulling out of Canada, closing all of its stores by the summer.
Nordstrom broke the news after reporting its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, adding that the closures will include Nordstrom Rack stores.
“We regularly review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are set up for success,” said Erik Nordstrom in the news release. “We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”
The e-commerce platform will cease operations on March 2, 2023. The in-store wind-down is anticipated to be completed by late June 2023.
Nordstrom Canada operates six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as the Nordstrom.ca website, and employs approximately 2,500 people.
The Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada are:
Calgary, Alberta
Nordstrom Chinook Centre
Nordstrom Rack Deerfoot Meadows
Edmonton, Alberta
Nordstrom Rack South Edmonton Common
Langley, BC
Nordstrom Rack Willowbrook Shopping Centre
Vancouver, BC
Nordstrom Pacific Centre
Mississauga, Ontario
Nordstrom Rack Heartland Town Centre
Ottawa, Ontario
Nordstrom Rideau Centre
Nordstrom Rack Ottawa Train Yards
Toronto, Ontario
Nordstrom Sherway Gardens
Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre
Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Nordstrom Rack One Bloor
Nordstrom Rack Vaughan Mills
Nordstrom is just the latest big retailer to call it quits in Canada, with Bed Bath & Beyond announcing last month it was going out of business and closing all 54 stores across the country.