Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by the summer

Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced on Thursday it is pulling out of Canada, closing all of its stores by the summer.

Nordstrom broke the news after reporting its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, adding that the closures will include Nordstrom Rack stores.

“We regularly review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are set up for success,” said Erik Nordstrom in the news release. “We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”

You might also like: Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all 54 stores across Canada

A huge Hudson's Bay store in Edmonton is closing this summer

The e-commerce platform will cease operations on March 2, 2023. The in-store wind-down is anticipated to be completed by late June 2023.

Nordstrom Canada operates six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as the Nordstrom.ca website, and employs approximately 2,500 people.

The Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada are:

Calgary, Alberta

Nordstrom Chinook Centre

Nordstrom Rack Deerfoot Meadows

Edmonton, Alberta

Nordstrom Rack South Edmonton Common

Langley, BC

Nordstrom Rack Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Vancouver, BC

Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Mississauga, Ontario

Nordstrom Rack Heartland Town Centre

Ottawa, Ontario

Nordstrom Rideau Centre

Nordstrom Rack Ottawa Train Yards

Toronto, Ontario

Nordstrom Sherway Gardens

Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre

Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Nordstrom Rack One Bloor

Nordstrom Rack Vaughan Mills

Nordstrom is just the latest big retailer to call it quits in Canada, with Bed Bath & Beyond announcing last month it was going out of business and closing all 54 stores across the country.