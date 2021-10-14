Nordstrom is offering up to $650 in incentive pay to new employees

Nordstrom is hiring for thousands of seasonal positions across Canada and the US and they have some cash incentives for new employees.
Nordstrom says that it offers employees a 20% discount on merchandise and competitive pay on top of the added incentives for new employees this year.
New employees of Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are eligible for up to $650 incentive pay, and those who work hourly and overnight will receive a premium.
Get your resume ready because they’re having an in-store hiring event from October 22 to October 29 from 11 am to 6 pm.
Nordstrom Hiring Event
Where: All Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations
When: October 22 to October 29 from 11 am to 6 pm