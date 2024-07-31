Toronto has been anxiously awaiting the debut of Canada’s first Nobu for years now, and at long last, the renowned restaurant and hotel brand opened its doors to select guests in the city centre with an exclusive bash on Wednesday evening.

The spot isn’t just a huge first for TO and the nation, but also for the chain, marking its foray into the residential sphere with 660 condo units in addition to its 36 boutique hotel suites.

After the groundbreaking for the dual 45-storey towers in 2018 — which was attended by co-founder Robert De Niro — some pandemic setbacks pushed the opening of the public space to 2023, then this year.

But now, Nobu is ready to welcome patrons in early August, and here’s a first look inside.

Stepping inside the front doors, one is immediately enveloped in the dark, moodily lit interiors from Studio Munge that make the space feel intimate despite its enormity, and set it as a world very much apart from the city outside.

All 15,000 square feet are as divine and opulent as expected, from the lower-level bar area — perfect for candlelit date night cocktails or apres-work sips — to the grand stairway that overlooks the lower level and its 28-foot bronze chandelier.

Finally, of course, is the extravagant dining spaces those stairs lead to.

A stunning contrast to the first floor, the upper level opens up from the same posh, shadowy aesthetic into a bright, arched room that ushers guests into the main dining space.

You might also like: Olympic athlete shares obsession with chocolate muffins

McDonald's adds a hot new sandwich to its lineup across Canada

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski shares his love of Canadian chips

In here is a second 20-seat sake bar looking onto the outdoor patio. Diners are met with impressive stonework below and the sculptural “Great Wave” above, with the main dining room peeking invitingly at its end.

The terrace space to the side is relatively small and standard, but serves its purpose for those who want to dine al fresco.

Where visitors are more likely to want to head, though, is through the bar to the piece de resistance: the Japanese blonde elm dining room, which seats 140.

The room is breathtaking, with warm lighting, perfectly complemented textures, and much to take in under its soaring ceiling.

A porcelain art installation (from Canadian artist Andrea Braescu) is displayed beautifully in the centre, with deep booth seating circling it and additional tables extending outward from there, mimicking the concentric wooden rings above.

An immaculate open kitchen on one side showcases chefs hard at work, and comes complete with an 11-seat sushi bar where patrons can look on as their meal is skillfully prepared.

Off the main area is a hushed 20-person private dining room for more intimate gatherings, which will likely be a favourite of the celebrity clientele Nobus all over the world are known to attract.

A second, larger dining space near the top of the stairway will be perfect for any and all celebratory functions, with mesmerizing fixtures above continuing the wave theme from the bar space.

With all of the hype leading up to its opening, the location has certainly delivered as far as style is concerned, only slightly tweaked from renderings delivered earier this year and of course, much better in person.

Elegant, dramatic, sprawling and in a class by itself by name and design, the Nobu Toronto restaurant can be found at 15-35 Mercer Street, with the hotel set to open its doors in spring 2025.