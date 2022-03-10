NewsCoronavirus

No shots needed next term: BC lifts university dorm vaccine requirement

Megan Devlin
Mar 10 2022, 8:35 pm
Post-secondary students in BC will no longer need to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 to live in residence for the summer term.

The province announced Thursday that it’s lifting its vaccine requirement for college and university dorms on April 8.

That’s the same day the vaccine passport system ends.

Individual schools have not yet said whether they’ll enforce their own mandatory vaccine policies going forward.

BC announced a slew of rule relaxations Tuesday as the Omicron wave subsides. Masks will no longer be mandatory indoors starting March 11, and school safety measures will loosen after spring break.

