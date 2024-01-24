Residents incredulous after NIMBY mom protests Vancouver daycare spot

Some Vancouver residents are not having it after a mom shared some NIMBY viewpoints about a daycare space opening in her neighbourhood.

A letter from the mom in question was shared on Reddit, which led to a fierce reaction from the community, mainly because there’s such a dire need for more daycare spaces in the city.

Redditor MMMcMuffin posted the letter, asking other Redditors to help them “oppose the daycare NIMBYs.”

The letter was from someone who claimed to love children.

“However, putting two major childcare facilities in the same block in an already small neighbourhood is not the answer,” she wrote.

The City received an application for one of the spaces on East 20th Avenue in October of last year.

“Elevations Ventures has applied to the City of Vancouver for permission to perform interior and exterior alterations and to change the use from duplex to a Child Day Care Facility,” the application reads.

The NIMBY mother’s primary worries are that her block would have less parking and more traffic. She’s also worried about noise pollution.

“I worry that our once peaceful and quiet community will change permanently,” she writes in the letter.

Over the last several years, there has been much talk about the shortage of daycare spaces in Vancouver. The BC government has promised that more daycare spaces would come to the province at affordable prices, even promising $10 a day daycare.

Hundreds of comments were posted in response to the letter, with virtually every comment in response supporting the original poster (OP).

“Again, here we have a NIMBY who wants all the benefits of living in the city minus all the people in the city,” one Redditor wrote.

Another user reinterpreted the concerned mother’s words.

“I love children… but I don’t want them anywhere near me except my own, of course!”

Others were less reserved.

“With all due respect, they can go **** themselves! We need more daycare spots.”

In response to the OP’s request for Redditors to send in submissions in support of the daycare space, some did.

“I live close by and added my vote of support!”

What do you think about this NIMBY mom’s concerns?