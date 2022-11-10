SportsBasketballRaptors

Nike drops new jersey designs for Raptors and every other NBA team (PHOTOS)

Nov 10 2022, 7:00 pm
Toronto Raptors | Nike

All 30 NBA teams are getting a new jersey added to their rotation.

Nike revealed the new looks today, as part of the sixth year of the NBA City Edition collection.

“In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we’re putting court, community and culture at the centre of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique,” said Jesse Alvarez, product director for Men’s Basketball at Nike.

“These uniforms are the culmination of a collaborative effort between Nike, NBA teams and the league as we continue our commitment to highlight the local icons and narratives intertwined with our teams and cities that have helped define this league,” added Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA.

nba city edition jerseys 2022 2023

Nike

While many teams unveiled some bold new designs, the Toronto Raptors went with an understated look, which didn’t appear popular with many of their fans when photos leaked prior to today’s unveiling.

Rather than go with bold colours, like the Washington Wizards (pink) or San Antonio Spurs (turquoise), the Raptors stuck with black and gold — not a great departure from past City Edition jerseys.

There are some subtle details mixed into this year’s look though, which was designed in collaboration with Drake-founded OVO.

The jersey features an embossed pattern of Toronto’s six boroughs, with trim accents featuring “North” translated into some of the 200+ languages spoken in Toronto.

“Welcome Toronto,” which is the name of the Raptors/OVO initiative created to celebrate the future of art, culture, and basketball in Canada, is noted in gold on the lower tag.

Here’s a closer look:

raptors city edition jersey 2022

Nike

Nike

raptors city edition jersey 2022

Nike

 

2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys for all 30 teams

Here’s a look at the other 29 new NBA jerseys unveiled today:

city edition jersey atlanta hawks

Nike

city edition jersey boston celtics

Nike

city edition jersey brooklyn nets

Nike

city edition jersey charlotte hornets

Nike

city edition jersey chicago bulls

Nike

city edition jersey cleveland cavaliers

Nike

city edition jersey dallas mavericks

Nike

city edition jersey denver nuggets

Nike

city edition jersey detroit pistons

Nike

city edition jersey golden state warriors

Nike

city edition jersey houston rockets

Nike

city edition jersey indiana pacers

Nike

city edition jersey los angeles clippers

Nike

city edition jersey los angeles lakers

Nike

city edition jersey memphis grizzlies

Nike

city edition jersey miami heat

Nike

city edition jersey milwaukee bucks

Nike

city edition jersey minnesota timberwolves

Nike

city edition jersey new orleans pelicans

Nike

city edition jersey new york knicks

Nike

city edition jersey oklahoma city thunder

Nike

city edition jersey orlando magic

Nike

city edition jersey philadelphia 76ers

Nike

city edition jersey phoenix suns

Nike

city edition jersey portland trail blazers

Nike

city edition jersey sacramento kings

Nike

city edition jersey san antonio spurs

Nike

city edition jersey toronto raptors

Nike

city edition jersey washington wizards

Nike

