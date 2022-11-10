Nike drops new jersey designs for Raptors and every other NBA team (PHOTOS)

All 30 NBA teams are getting a new jersey added to their rotation.

Nike revealed the new looks today, as part of the sixth year of the NBA City Edition collection.

“In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we’re putting court, community and culture at the centre of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique,” said Jesse Alvarez, product director for Men’s Basketball at Nike.

“These uniforms are the culmination of a collaborative effort between Nike, NBA teams and the league as we continue our commitment to highlight the local icons and narratives intertwined with our teams and cities that have helped define this league,” added Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA.

While many teams unveiled some bold new designs, the Toronto Raptors went with an understated look, which didn’t appear popular with many of their fans when photos leaked prior to today’s unveiling.

Rather than go with bold colours, like the Washington Wizards (pink) or San Antonio Spurs (turquoise), the Raptors stuck with black and gold — not a great departure from past City Edition jerseys.

There are some subtle details mixed into this year’s look though, which was designed in collaboration with Drake-founded OVO.

The jersey features an embossed pattern of Toronto’s six boroughs, with trim accents featuring “North” translated into some of the 200+ languages spoken in Toronto.

“Welcome Toronto,” which is the name of the Raptors/OVO initiative created to celebrate the future of art, culture, and basketball in Canada, is noted in gold on the lower tag.

Here’s a closer look:

2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys for all 30 teams

Here’s a look at the other 29 new NBA jerseys unveiled today: