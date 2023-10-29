Nick Nurse describes coaching against Raptors for first time

Nick Nurse is officially 1-0 in his coaching career against the Toronto Raptors.

Having picked up 227 wins in five seasons of Toronto, Nurse registered his first regular season victory as the Philadelphia 76ers head coach on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena by way of a 114-107 scoreline over his old team.

And while Nurse had a rather unceremonious exit from Toronto, getting let go from the team in the weeks following the play-in game loss to Chicago, it was all cheers from the Raptors crowd on Saturday for his return video midway through the first quarter.

Only fitting it’s @arkellsmusic’ Years in the Making for Nick Nurse’s return video. Big cheers from Scotiabank Arena. pic.twitter.com/8dAGFPfqhs — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 28, 2023

“It felt way stranger than I thought it was going to feel… I would say that I would say that I wasn’t maybe ready for coming back this quick,” Nurse said following the game. “It’s kind of hit me a little bit, for sure… it’s unbelievable the way people have treated me here, unbelievable city.”

Nurse spent 10 seasons with Toronto, his first five as an assistant before taking over the head coaching gig in 2018-19, winning the NBA title in his initial season in charge.

“Just weird in general and being here the last couple of days in the city, but it’s good. I don’t need to tell everybody here how great the city is. It was fun to walk around a little bit and catch the vibe again. And all that stuff. Ten great years, lots of great memories,” Nurse said pregame of what it was like to be back in Toronto again.

But were there any hard feelings for Nurse about the way his exit went down? It doesn’t seem that way.

“I think like I said, when I left many times, it felt like it was time, probably both sides, and still feels that way to me, just looking around. I look at them play and they look like they’re playing great, and I’m really enjoying coaching this team,” Nurse added. “Everyone is where they’re supposed to be.”

Nurse and the 76ers will play against Toronto again this coming Thursday, with the two teams facing off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.