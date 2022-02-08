Canada is celebrating snowboarder Max Parrot’s gold medal win, and what’s more Canadian than having the Niagara Falls lit red to celebrate?

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board said that the Horseshoe Falls will shine red tonight between 8 and 8:15 pm.

On Monday, Parrot received Canada’s first gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Olympics. He won in the snowboard slopestyle event. Fellow Canadian Mark McMorris also made it to the podium for the event, placing third.

GOLDEN RUN 🇨🇦🥇 Watch the run that earned Max Parrot his Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle pic.twitter.com/D8iEZhI0PK — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

“The win caps an incredible comeback story for Parrot, who was forced to miss the entire 2018-19 season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma,” Niagara Parks said in a news release.