Kuznetsov suspended for whacking Canucks' Burroughs in the face

The NHL has handed out its first suspension of the regular season and it has a Vancouver Canucks connection.

It doesn’t do the Canucks any good now, but the NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov for one game for whacking Canucks defenceman Kyle Burroughs in the face. The incident occurred during the second period of Monday’s Canucks game in Washington.

It’ll cost Kuznetsov $42,162.16 in lost salary.

Let's play "How many games?" Evgeny Kuznetsov whacks Kyle Burroughs in the face with his stick. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/RQ5CMLdFBG — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 18, 2022

The NHL Department of Player Safety deemed that Kuznetsov intentionally swung his stick at Burroughs, making contact with his face.

“[Kuznetsov] pulls back his stick, and swings it purposefully at Burroughs, making contact with his face,” the NHL Department of Player Safety explained in a video released Tuesday morning. “This is an intentional stick-swing towards an opponent that makes high contact. While we recognize Kuznetsov’s assertion that he did intend to hit Burroughs so high, players are accountable for their stick at all times.”

Kuznetsov received just a two-minute penalty for slashing on the play. J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks on the ensuing power play, but Kuznetsov returned to the game and racked up three assists in the third period.

The stick swing could have cost Kuznetsov a lot more, both in games and lost salary, if there was more damage inflicted on Burroughs.

The Langley product stayed in the game, playing a career-high 24:07.