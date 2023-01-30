Longtime NHL player Bobby Hull has died

Bobby Hull, considered one of the most dynamic players in NHL history, has died.

The Chicago-based Daily Herald‘s John Dietz was among the first to break the news.

“Bobby Hull, the Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal scorer, died Monday morning, two people close to Hull told the Daily Herald,” Dietz wrote in an article this morning. “No other immediate details were available.”

Hull, born January 3, 1939, in Pointe Anne, Ontario, was 84 at the time of his passing.

Hull played 16 seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, and Winnipeg Jets in the NHL, while also spending seven seasons with the Jets in the World Hockey Association. Hull had 610 goals, 560 assists and a plus-minus of +249 in 1,063 games. He won a pair of Hart Trophies, one Lady Byng Trophy, and the 1961 Stanley Cup.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983 and is Chicago’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Hull’s post-NHL career was rife with controversy, though.

In 1998, nearly two decades after his retirement from hockey, Hull gave an infamous interview to the Russia-based Moscow Times where he stated that Adolf Hitler “had some good ideas” and that the Black population of the United States was growing too quickly. Hull later walked back the comments in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times.

Hull had also been accused of spousal abuse by two of his three ex-wives.