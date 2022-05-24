NHL aware of Flames "apparent targeting" of Draisaitl's ankle: report

The National Hockey League is aware of the Calgary Flames apparent efforts to target the ankle of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports.

The targeting, shared in a clip by TSN 1260’s Dustin Nielson, shows several sticks to the ankle of Draisaitl, who sustained a lower-body injury, reported by Seravalli as a high ankle sprain, against the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

#NHL is aware of this clip and the apparent targeting of #LetsGoOilers Leon Draisaitl’s ankle. Safe to say Player Safety / Hockey Ops / Officiating Depts are in communication and will keep an eye out for the same in Game 4 and beyond. https://t.co/xIEdaEPqz7 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 24, 2022

“Safe to say Player Safety/Hockey Ops/Officiating Depts are in communication and will keep an eye out for the same in Game 4 and beyond,” Seravalli tweeted Tuesday.

Draisaitl leads the series in scoring with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in three games.

His efforts have helped Edmonton take a 2-1 series lead, with the chance to extend the edge to 3-1 in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Oilers are 14-1 all-time when taking a 3-1 series lead, including 7-1 when starting the series on the road.

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 7:30 pm MT.