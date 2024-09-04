Here's which NFL teams oddsmakers think can win the Super Bowl

If you haven’t gotten into placing a few season-long wagers on the NFL, now would be the time to do so.
With its first game tomorrow and all 32 teams in action by Monday, the NFL season is around the corner, and oddsmakers are already making their predictions known for next year’s Super Bowl.
Taking place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Super Bowl LIX will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
And perhaps to no one’s surprise, the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce-led Kansas City Chiefs are the sportsbooks’ favourite to win it all again this season, for what would be a third championship season in a row and a fourth in the last six.
The Chiefs lead the way with +550 odds, while the San Francisco 49ers come in second place at +600. Rounding out the top five are the Baltimore Ravens at +1100, the Detroit Lions at +1200, and the Philadelphia Eagles at +1300.
Meanwhile, the once-dynastic New England Patriots are the longest shot in the league, coming in at +30000 to win it all.
Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook shows as their odds for the Super Bowl-winning team at the end of the season:
- Kansas City Chiefs, +550
- San Francisco 49ers, +600
- Baltimore Ravens, +1100
- Detroit Lions, +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles, +1300
- Houston Texans, +1500
- Cincinnati Bengals, +1500
- Buffalo Bills, +1700
- Dallas Cowboys, +1800
- New York Jets,+1800
- Green Bay Packers, +1800
- Miami Dolphins, +2200
- Atlanta Falcons, +2600
- Los Angeles Rams, +3000
- Cleveland Browns, +3500
- Chicago Bears, +3500
- Los Angeles Chargers, +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars, +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers, +5000
- Indianapolis Colts, +5500
- Seattle Seahawks, +5500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +6500
- Arizona Cardinals, +8000
- Minnesota Vikings, +8000
- New Orleans Saints, +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders, +10000
- Washington Commanders, +12000
- Tennessee Titans, +15000
- New York Giants, +15000
- Carolina Panthers, +25000
- Denver Broncos, +25000
- New England Patriots, +30000
The Ravens and the Chiefs kick off the season tomorrow, with the first matchup set for 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT.
