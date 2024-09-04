Here's which NFL teams oddsmakers think can win the Super Bowl

If you haven’t gotten into placing a few season-long wagers on the NFL, now would be the time to do so.

With its first game tomorrow and all 32 teams in action by Monday, the NFL season is around the corner, and oddsmakers are already making their predictions known for next year’s Super Bowl.

Taking place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Super Bowl LIX will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

And perhaps to no one’s surprise, the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce-led Kansas City Chiefs are the sportsbooks’ favourite to win it all again this season, for what would be a third championship season in a row and a fourth in the last six.

The Chiefs lead the way with +550 odds, while the San Francisco 49ers come in second place at +600. Rounding out the top five are the Baltimore Ravens at +1100, the Detroit Lions at +1200, and the Philadelphia Eagles at +1300.

Meanwhile, the once-dynastic New England Patriots are the longest shot in the league, coming in at +30000 to win it all.

Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook shows as their odds for the Super Bowl-winning team at the end of the season:

Kansas City Chiefs, +550

San Francisco 49ers, +600

Baltimore Ravens, +1100

Detroit Lions, +1200

Philadelphia Eagles, +1300

Houston Texans, +1500

Cincinnati Bengals, +1500

Buffalo Bills, +1700

Dallas Cowboys, +1800

New York Jets,+1800

Green Bay Packers, +1800

Miami Dolphins, +2200

Atlanta Falcons, +2600

Los Angeles Rams, +3000

Cleveland Browns, +3500

Chicago Bears, +3500

Los Angeles Chargers, +4000

Jacksonville Jaguars, +4500

Pittsburgh Steelers, +5000

Indianapolis Colts, +5500

Seattle Seahawks, +5500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +6500

Arizona Cardinals, +8000

Minnesota Vikings, +8000

New Orleans Saints, +10000

Las Vegas Raiders, +10000

Washington Commanders, +12000

Tennessee Titans, +15000

New York Giants, +15000

Carolina Panthers, +25000

Denver Broncos, +25000

New England Patriots, +30000

The Ravens and the Chiefs kick off the season tomorrow, with the first matchup set for 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT.