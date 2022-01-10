The NFL playoff matchups are officially set (SCHEDULE)

The NFL playoff schedule is finally here.
After a tumultuous Week 18 that went down to the final play of overtime in a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, the 14-team NFL playoff bracket is now finally set.
In the second-year of the seven-team-per-conference playoff format, Green Bay and Tennessee have earned the top seed in their respective conferences, gifting them a bye to the divisional playoff round.
Pittsburgh and San Francisco were the final two teams to clinch playoff spots with victories on Sunday.
Here’s a final look at the postseason race in both conferences:
Here’s the full NFL playoff schedule, beginning with wild-card weekend:
Wild Card Weekend
- Sat, Jan 15 : Las Vegas @ Cincinnati — 4:35 pm ET / 1:35 pm PT
- Sat, Jan 15: New England @ Buffalo — 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT
- Sun, Jan 16: Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay— 1:05 pm ET / 10:05 am PT
- Sun, Jan 16: San Francisco @ Dallas— 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
- Sun, Jan 16: Pittsburgh @ Kansas City — 8:15 pm ET / 5:150 pm PT
- Mon, Jan 16: Arizona @ LA Rams— 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT
Divisional Playoffs
- Sat, Jan 22: TBD @ TBD— 4:35 pm ET / 1:35 pm PT
- Sat, Jan 22: TBD @ TBD— 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT
- Sun, Jan 23: TBD @ TBD — 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT
- Sun, Jan 23: TBD @ TBD — 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT
Conference Championships
- Sun, Jan 30: AFC Championship — 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT
- Sun, Jan 30: NFC Championship — 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT
Super Bowl
- Sun, Feb 13: Super Bowl — 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT