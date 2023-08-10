Ex-NFL player arrested on suspected bank fraud throughout Canada

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine is facing multiple charges of defrauding banks throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

On Wednesday night at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, Srkine — officially identified as Darryl Frank “Buster” Srkine — was arrested after the conclusion of a lengthy investigation as he was attempting to return to the United States.

“Investigators became aware of a male that was attending numerous financial institutions where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player,” the Durham Regional Police said in a release. “DRPS Fraud Investigators worked in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs and Border Protection, as well as Peel Regional Police and arrested the suspect last night at Pearson International Airport. ”

Skrine was born in Marrietta, Georgia, and played his entire football career in the United States, including 158 games in the NFL from 2011 through 2021, after attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He officially retired from the NFL in July 2022, having played for the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans throughout his lengthy career.

Skrine, who was held for a bail hearing, was charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making a false statement to procure money, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, with his charges totalling over $100,000.

“He would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques and obtain a portion of the money prior to the cheque clearing,” the release continued. “There is reason to believe the same male has been committing similar offences across Canada.”

The Durham Police are asking anyone with information about Skrine’s alleged crime spree to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520, extension 5371. Anonymous tips can be sent in through Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.