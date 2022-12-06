Select NEXUS and FAST enrolment centres have reopened in Canada

Canada is finally re-opening select NEXUS and Free and Secure Trade (FAST) centres to expedite entry for Canadians travelling to the US.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the reopening of two NEXUS and FAST locations, and interview slots are now available to the public only by appointment.

Applicants can schedule interviews at the Lansdowne, Ontario (Thousand Islands Bridge) and Fort Erie, Ontario (Peace Bridge) enrolment centres.

Great news for NEXUS applicants: CBSA re-opens select NEXUS centres, which will reduce wait times and address the backlog we are experiencing. More NEXUS applicants will be able to receive their card thanks to our collaborative work with our US partners.👇https://t.co/wIcbJrKJlL — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) December 6, 2022

Whether it’s for leisure or business, NEXUS and FAST programs make crossing the Canada-US border a breeze for Canadians. This step is aimed at easing off Canada’s backlog of applications, stuck in processing with long wait times.

“With the program working to return to efficient and effective processing, the CBSA and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have developed solutions to help more travellers enrol in it now,” reads a statement from the CBSA.

Those booking interviews through the reopened locations will need to complete a new two-step process. The enrolment begins in Canada at the centres and is completed in the US just across the border.

If you interview at the Landsdowne centre, you should complete your process at a location in Alexandria Bay in New York, and applicants who interview at the Fort Erie centre must go to a centre in Buffalo, New York, to wrap everything up.

The CBSA states that existing NEXUS/FAST members can also renew their membership prior to the expiry date to retain their membership benefits for up to five years while they await an interview (should they need one).

“NEXUS and FAST are a win-win for Canada and the United States – and we’re working hard to find creative solutions to reduce wait times, address the backlog and help more travellers get NEXUS cards,” said Minister of Public Safety Marco E.L. Mendicino.

“This new, two-step process is further proof of our commitment to it. We’ll keep finding solutions that leverage technology and streamline renewals.”