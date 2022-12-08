No reopening date for BC NEXUS centre, but you can still drive to one

As Canada starts to re-open NEXUS centres, some are beginning to wonder when BC will get theirs. Canadian NEXUS and FAST enrolment centres (EC) closed on March 19, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, on December 5, 2022, The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that two NEXUS and FAST locations in Ontario would reopen, offering bookable interview slots to the public. Great news for NEXUS applicants: CBSA re-opens select NEXUS centres, which will reduce wait times and address the backlog we are experiencing. More NEXUS applicants will be able to receive their card thanks to our collaborative work with our US partners.👇https://t.co/wIcbJrKJlL — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) December 6, 2022 Daily Hive reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety and the CBSA to ask when centres will reopen in BC.

Minister of Public Safety of Canada Marco Mendicino’s Press Secretary Audrey Champoux told Daily Hive that the government is “working hard and finding innovative solutions to address the NEXUS backlog, while the US continues to refuse to send officers back to Canadian enrolment centres.”

“As part of Phase I of this interim solution, the CBSA is reopening two NEXUS and FAST enrolment centres in Canada with CBSA officers. As this initial phase continues, more Canadian enrolment centres will open at additional select land border crossings in the future,” she said.

CBSA said it would share updates when they’re available.

“ As announced on December 5, the CBSA has reopened two NEXUS and FAST enrolment centres in Canada,” they said.

“Applicants can now schedule interviews at the Lansdowne, Ontario (Thousand Islands Bridge) and Fort Erie, Ontario (Peace Bridge) enrolment centres.”

While no one is commenting on when BC will get a NEXUS centre again, there’s a glimmer of hope for British Columbians.

In Blaine, Washington, there is a NEXUS and FAST EC. However, when we checked, the next available appointment was May 8, 2023.

So, while Blaine is only an hour from Vancouver, your appointment could be a ways away.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.