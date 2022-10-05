Another province is giving people $500 if you make less than $100K

In a bid to fight the pressures of inflation, another province has introduced plans to give a $500 rebate to its residents.

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced that a one-time cheque of up to $500 will be provided to residents of the province who have reached the age of 18 years old as of December 31, 2022, and who filed a 2021 tax return with an adjusted income of $125,000 or less.

Today, #GovNL announced more help for residents with the rising cost of living. https://t.co/u2O7EqEMcZ pic.twitter.com/om3tS4AedS — Government of NL (@GovNL) October 5, 2022

Those with adjusted income of less than $100,000 will receive $500 and those with adjusted income between $100,000 and $125,000 will receive a partial payment ranging between $250 and $500, the province said in a news release.

The cheque will be provided to approximately 392,000 residents in the province and is part of its “overall plan to help residents with the cost of living.”

The move is similar to what Saskatchewan announced earlier this year, dishing out $500 to every resident over the age of 18 regardless of income.