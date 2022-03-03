SkyTrain disruption on Expo Line will last all day

Many commuters in Metro Vancouver had their trips delayed Thursday morning due to a SkyTrain track issue in New Westminster, and TransLink says the problem will probably persist all day.

There is no service between Braid and Columbia stations on the Expo Line, a TransLink spokesperson told Daily Hive. Trains coming from Production Way are turning around at Sapperton Station.

The delays are because of track issues at Columbia station, the transit operator said.

“Due to the nature of the issue, maintenance crews can’t repair the track until after service ends. Expo Line service will be impacted for the remainder of the service day,” the spokesperson said.

Crews first became aware of the problem around 6 am, and moved trains to single-tracking. Maintenance crews discovered a problem with a switch, but it may not be fixed until Friday morning.

Buses are shuttling stranded commuters to where they need to go, but they have a smaller capacity compared to the trains and aren’t able to move as many people as quickly.

“We recommend that customers consider finding an alternate bus route. Additional security and Transit Police are at the stations to ensure passenger safety and crowd control.”

The shuttle buses can be caught at New West Station Bay 3 stop 61650 on Columbia Street outside the bus loop.

Travellers going from Columbia Station to New West Station can catch their bus at the 52331 westbound stop on Columbia at Fourth Street.

Travellers from Columbia to Production Way can catch their bus at stop 52317 eastbound on Columbia at Fourth Street.

The Sapperton to New West shuttle bus can be caught at stop 53218 on East Columbia Street at Keary Street.

The Sapperton to Braid bus is picking pasengers up at stop 53111 on East Columbia Street at Keary Street.