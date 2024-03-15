New Westminster's $107 million community centre opens next month

December 2023 construction progress on təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre. (City of New Westminster)

The City of New Westminster has now scheduled a date for the start of the phased opening of its new massive aquatic and community centre.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the community centre portion of the facility — formally given an Indigenous name, the təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre — will open to the public, including the community gathering space, fitness centre, indoor cycling studio, two gymnasiums, and multi-purpose rooms.

It should be emphasized that the aquatic centre portion of the facility will open later this spring in May.

Also opening in May at the facility will be the Sea Otter YMCA Child Care Centre, which will have a capacity for up to 37 kids.

A grand opening celebration will also follow on June 1, when the facility is completely open.

The aquatic centre portion of the facility features an eight-lane, 50-metre lap pool and a leisure pool with a lazy river, hot pools, and a tot zone.

The entire 115,000 sq ft facility, built at a cost of $107 million, replaces the Canada Games Pool and Centennial Community Centre. The architectural firm is HCMA, and the contractor is Heatherbrae.

When construction began in Spring 2021, the project had a targeted opening by late 2023.

But there were delays due to challenges with poor ground conditions and off-site sanitary and stormwater work, as well as supply chain issues and lingering impacts from the 2022 concrete labour dispute.