New West community mourning hockey dad that died in tragic crash

A New Westminster community is remembering hockey dad Ravil Gabbassov after he was involved in a tragic crash.

According to the New Westminster Minor Hockey Association, a day before the tragic crash, Ravil and his son, Timur Gabbassov, were attending a tournament in Kelowna where his son’s team (U15A1) earned a gold medal.

“Timur scored the goal that tied up the game, and New Westminster ended up winning gold at the tournament,” a GoFundMe for the New Westminster dad’s family reads.

Because Sunday’s game ended late, according to the fundraiser organizer, Ravil booked a hotel for the night and drove during daylight hours on Monday.

However, after the two left the hotel, their vehicle was involved in a collision while on the Coquihalla Highway.

“Ravil turned the vehicle in time for the impact of the semi-truck to hit the driver’s side. Miraculously, Timur emerged with minor injuries, but Ravil tragically lost his life,” the GoFundMe reads.

Despite the tragic loss, the U15A1 voted to play Tuesday’s scheduled game as “Ravil wouldn’t have missed a game,” the association said.

According to the fundraiser set up by Johanna Swanson, Timur describes his dad as “a true hero for his act to save his [son’s] life at the cost of his own.”

Apart from his son, Ravil also leaves behind his wife and daughter.