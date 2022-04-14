You made it to the long weekend! If your only plan is to cozy up in bed and watch a good flick, Netflix Canada has you covered.

The streaming service has an extensive slate of brand new shows and movies for your weekend viewing pleasures.

From a suspenseful series that follows the ups and downs of a scandal to a film about a terrifying video game that’ll have you on the edge of your seat, the streaming service has got you covered if you want to spend a lazy weekend inside.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.



Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.

An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the internationally bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan.



Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new leading role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world.

In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line that two wildly different brothers started.

At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator, and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.

After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a brokenhearted teen begins to believe that he’s sending her signs from beyond the grave.