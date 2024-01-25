This new “proffee” shake is perfect for an effortless boost

Raise your hand if you feel like you never have time for breakfast.

The most important meal of the day isn’t always the easiest. Whether you’re leaving the house bright and early for your workday commute, or just aren’t that big on traditional breakfast foods, most of us are guilty of neglecting that early-morning meal from time to time and skipping right to coffee.

But, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Last year, our team hopped on the viral “proffee” trend with the help of Premier Protein. Mixing these high-protein shakes with our coffee easily added 30 g of protein to our morning routine. Now, Premier Protein’s newest flavour, Café Latte, is a fun and delicious take on the “proffee” movement.

Like the other Premier Protein flavours, the Café Latte protein shake has 30 g of protein, 160 calories, 1 g of sugar, and 23 vitamins and minerals. But with Café Latte, you also get the perfect amount of caffeine to kickstart your day. Proffee in a cup, ready on the go!

The Café Latte shake is smooth and creamy, with a much larger protein profile than a regular latte. This means that not only can you skip the drive-thru, but you can also feel good about what you’re putting in your body and feel satiated all morning long.

You’re busy, after all! You deserve a drink that’ll properly support your health goals and fuel your lifestyle, whether it’s back-to-back meetings, a spin class after work, or managing a million family tasks.

And if you are a breakfast person, all the power to you! There are many creative ways to incorporate Premier Protein shakes into your recipes for an extra boost. Our favourites are the Berry French Toast Casserole, Quick Chia Protein Pudding, High Protein Baked Oatmeal, and the Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl.

With six delicious flavours available – Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Strawberries & Cream, Bananas & Cream, and now the new Café Latte — your imagination is your only limitation when it comes to incorporating more protein into your day.

Premier Protein High Protein Shakes are available at many major stores, including Walmart and Costco. You can find the nearest retailer through their online location tracker. While you’re on the website, check out some other fun recipes, and discover new and tasty ways to incorporate more protein into your lifestyle — whatever that may be!