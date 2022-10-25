With 158 votes each, Canadian town decides new mayor by hat draw

A 50/50 draw determined the results of an official municipal election in Canada.

The Village of Canal Flats in BC’s East Kootenay region announced the official results of the mayoral election on Monday, October 24, after two candidates – Mark Doherty and Doug McCutcheon – were tied.

On Monday, the candidates, along with the election officer, travelled to the provincial courthouse in Invermere, where a provincial court judge pulled a name out of a box to declare the winner.

Chief Election Officer Sylvie Hoobanoff held the box during the official judicial recount.

The winner was determined to be Mark Doherty.

Both candidates had agreed that a recount wasn’t necessary and that this hat-draw situation was the best move.

It’s not the first time a Canadian municipality has used this method, which is far less expensive than a second vote. In 2018, Peachland drew lots to determine its mayor.

Congratulations to the new mayor!