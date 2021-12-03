This new Kitsilano event is sure to get you in the holiday spirit

Every year, there’s something festively fun happening in Kitsilano, and this time around is no exception.

On Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12, Yew Street at West 4th Avenue will be delivering all of the holiday magic you could possibly imagine with a weekend-long celebration organized by the merchants of West 4th Avenue.

KITMAS TIME on YEW is a free event suitable for all ages, and the first 100 attendees each day will receive a holiday face covering from kuverUP. Since there’s so much to see and do at the holiday extravaganza, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks.

If you have holiday gifts left on your list, shop at all your favourite stores on West 4th and make a stop at the holiday market inside the Kitsmas Tent. Then, when you find some gems you know your favourite people will love, head over to the gift wrapping station. Here, you can have items wrapped to perfection by donation, with proceeds going to Kitsilano Neighbourhood House.

We’re still rejoicing in the fact that live music is back, so we’ll certainly be making a stop at the Yewltide Stage inside the Kitsmas Time Tent, where music performances will be taking place throughout the day.

The Phillips Beer Jingle Bar can also be found inside this cozy tent, with craft beers and holiday-inspired hot beverages available to order. But the real shining star is the Gifting Tree, filled with gift ideas from West 4th Avenue merchants — and plenty of chances to win West 4th Avenue gift cards.

Are you ever too old for a photo with Santa Claus? We think not.

Bring the kids and your furry friends along to visit Saint Nick. Please note that since the photos will be taken inside a tent, masks and vaccine passports are required for those aged 12 or older. While visitors are facing away from Santa, masks can be taken off temporarily for photos.

The kids can write their letters for Santa at the letter station and drop them in the mailbox for express delivery to the North Pole.

Find even more photo ops by walking down Kitsmas Lane and snapping Instagram-worthy pictures at the Elfie Selfie Photo Wall, curated by local artists the WKNDRS in partnership with TD Bank.

Plus, there will be illuminated light features and contemporary holiday decor throughout the West 4th Avenue and Yew Street areas during the weekend-long KITMAS TIME on YEW event.

Anyone who wants to spruce up their holiday home decor can visit the Kitsmas Kraft area where wreath-making classes and centrepiece classes will be led by Leis de Buds. These are ticketed events, so be sure to purchase yours ahead of time if you wish to participate.

And if you still need a tree for the season, you can head to the Tree Farm on-site to select a magnificent, real tree. There’s pull-up parking available to help with loading it onto your vehicle, too.

If all of the above wasn’t enough, there’s going to be a classy Christmas sweater party on Saturday evening. Whoever has the ugliest sweater will be up to win a Phillips Beer Christmas Sweater. You can anticipate fun times galore with heated tents and more. So, are you in?

TransLink will also be at the event with a holiday bus on Yew, where they will be collecting unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items for Toys for Tots. Bring a gift along for someone in need, and keep an eye out for the TransLink bus on Kitsmas Lane.

For more information and to view the full event schedule for KITMAS TIME on YEW, visit shopwest4th.com/kitsmas. You can also follow @shopwest4th on social media to get the latest updates and be in with the chance to win prizes.

When: December 11 and 12

Time:

Saturday, December 11, 12 to 8 pm

Sunday, December 12, 12 to 6 pm

Where: Yew Street at West 4th Avenue

Price: Free entry

