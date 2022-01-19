New dates announced for seven postponed Canucks games

Mark your calendars.

The NHL has announced the new dates for seven previously postponed Vancouver Canucks games, including six that will be played at Rogers Arena.

These are makeup dates for games that weren’t played due to COVID-19 outbreaks with teams fuelled by the Omicron variant, as well as capacity restrictions in BC.

Six of the seven games will be played in February, during the previously planned Olympic break. The Canucks also had one game added in April.

Notable games include the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lone visit to Rogers Arena on February 12 (played at 4 pm of course), as well as the first-ever visit by the expansion Seattle Kraken on February 21.

The new dates are as follows:

February 8: Arizona Coyotes @ Vancouver Canucks (7 pm)

February 9: New York Islanders @ Vancouver Canucks (7:30 pm)

February 12: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Vancouver Canucks (4 pm)

February 17: Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks (7:30 pm)

February 19: Anaheim Ducks @ Vancouver Canucks (7 pm)

February 21: Seattle Kraken @ Vancouver Canucks (7 pm)

April 19: Ottawa Senators @ Vancouver Canucks (7 pm)

The Vancouver Warriors were scheduled to have a lacrosse game on February 12 at Rogers Arena. That game has been moved to February 11 at 7:30 pm to accommodate the Canucks-Leafs game.

In addition, a time change was announced for the Canucks game on April 18 against the Dallas Stars. It was previously scheduled for 6 pm, but will now begin at 7:30 pm.

Games at Rogers Arena will be limited to 50% capacity until at least February 16 due to the current health order. The Canucks have previously indicated that fans with single-game tickets would have their tickets voided and receive refunds while the capacity restriction is in place. Tickets held by season ticket members will remain valid, though they will be reissued to the original member, meaning sold or gifted tickets will need to be retransferred.

The Canucks also announced that single-game tickets will go on sale again on Friday, January 21 at 10 am for all games, based on availability.