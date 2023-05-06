Canada officially has a new king, and to mark the historic occasion, the Royal Canadian Mint released pure gold and silver collector coins that are available right now.

Each coin in the new King Charles III Coronation suite has His Majesty’s royal cypher, the Sovereign’s personal monogram.”The coronation of a new monarch is a momentous event, and the first such ceremony in 70 years is unprecedented for many Canadians,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint in a release.

“The Mint is proud to issue finely crafted collector coins that will preserve the memory of this historic occasion.”

On the coins, you’ll see His Majesty’s Royal Cypher on the back of the coin, featuring his regnal number “III” and the initials “C” for “Charles” and “R” for “Rex” (the latin word for “King,) says the Royal Canadian Mint. On top of the elements is a stylized Tudor Crown.

On the front of the coin is the updated Susanna Blunt-designed effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It’s joined by a special marking – a vertical inscription of the dates “1952” and “2022” plus four pearls, which symbolize the four effigies that have been on Canadian coins since her reign.

There are four, 99.99% pure gold and silver collector coins in the collection:

Limited Edition Proof Silver Dollar

retailing for $69.95 CAD

limited to a mintage of 25,000

$5 Fine Silver Coin

retailing for $34.95 CAD

available while supplies last

$10 Pure Gold Coin

retailing for $289.95 CAD

limited to a mintage of 6,500

$200 Pure Gold Coin

retailing for $4,199.95 CAD

the rarest piece in the King Charles III Coronation suite

limited to only 375 coins worldwide

Want to get your hands on them? You can buy them by phone, online, or in person at participating Canada Post outlets, Royal Canadian Mint boutiques, and official dealers and distributors.

Will you be adding these to your collection?