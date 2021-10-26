The new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit took effect this week, and the federal government was quick to note that it doesn’t apply to those who lose work over their vaccination status.

The new benefit is meant to be “strictly” targeted towards individuals who lose work due to local government-mandated lockdowns. Currently, there are no local or regional lockdowns in Canada.

“Individuals whose loss of income or employment is due to their refusal to adhere to a vaccine mandate would not be able to access the benefit,” states the government’s website.

Those who are unvaccinated due to a legitimate medical exemption can apply for and use the benefit.

The benefit is available to those who aren’t eligible for Employment Insurance, something that unvaccinated people may also be prohibited from accessing, the federal government announced last week.

Unvaccinated individuals who lose work over their vaccination status are illegible for the benefit as it is considered a condition of their employment. EI doesn’t cover workers who are let go with reasonable cause.

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit provides up to $300 per week until May 7, 2022.