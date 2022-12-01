NewsTechWorld NewsScience

Elon Musk's Neuralink could begin putting chips in human brains next year (VIDEO)

Dec 1 2022, 3:15 pm
T. Schneider/Shutterstock

Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co-founded and owned by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, is on its way to testing out a brain chip implant on humans.

In a livestream late Wednesday night, Musk and several Neuralink employees spoke about a small device that can be implanted in the skull to enable humans to “interface with anything.”

The brain chip has been in development for quite some time, and has also involved several trials on monkeys.

“We’ve inserted our device into the visual cortex of two rhesus monkeys whose names are Code and Dash,” revealed Neuralink’s Dan Adams. “That means we can record activity from their visual cortex generated by their normal home environment.”

Adams went on to explain how the chip could potentially allow individuals with visual impairment or total blindness to simply have an image “generated” in their brain, instead of perceiving it through the eyes. The implant might also be used to help people with other disabilities.

“It’s sort of like having an Apple Watch or a Fitbit replacing a piece of skull,” Musk said.

This brain chip has been the biotech company’s primary focus over the last year. DJ Seo, VP of Implant at Neuralink, shared that firm has been working very closely with the FDA to get approval and launch its first human clinical trial in the US in the next six months.

The company’s claims about its technology are receiving praise from some and criticism from others.

People have brought up the ethical issues with a brain implant as such, and animal rights activists are reminding the world of the possible abuse of animals involved in such trials. Neuralink has previously acknowledged that animals have died in its lab.

Many are also simply calling BS on the potential benefits Neuralink boasts the device has.

What are your thoughts? Would you have a chip implanted in your brain if it claimed to help you perform better?

