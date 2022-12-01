Elon Musk's Neuralink could begin putting chips in human brains next year (VIDEO)

Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co-founded and owned by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, is on its way to testing out a brain chip implant on humans.

In a livestream late Wednesday night, Musk and several Neuralink employees spoke about a small device that can be implanted in the skull to enable humans to “interface with anything.”

The brain chip has been in development for quite some time, and has also involved several trials on monkeys.

“We’ve inserted our device into the visual cortex of two rhesus monkeys whose names are Code and Dash,” revealed Neuralink’s Dan Adams. “That means we can record activity from their visual cortex generated by their normal home environment.”

Adams went on to explain how the chip could potentially allow individuals with visual impairment or total blindness to simply have an image “generated” in their brain, instead of perceiving it through the eyes. The implant might also be used to help people with other disabilities.

“It’s sort of like having an Apple Watch or a Fitbit replacing a piece of skull,” Musk said.

This brain chip has been the biotech company’s primary focus over the last year. DJ Seo, VP of Implant at Neuralink, shared that firm has been working very closely with the FDA to get approval and launch its first human clinical trial in the US in the next six months.

The company’s claims about its technology are receiving praise from some and criticism from others.

The neuralink may have killed several monkeys but luckily humans have nothing in common with monkeys — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 30, 2022

We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

People have brought up the ethical issues with a brain implant as such, and animal rights activists are reminding the world of the possible abuse of animals involved in such trials. Neuralink has previously acknowledged that animals have died in its lab.

Many are also simply calling BS on the potential benefits Neuralink boasts the device has.

i am crying. they put the neuralink brain chip in my ass and for the first time in nearly 30 years i am twerking. thank you mr musk — Being nice for clout (@InternetHippo) December 1, 2022

The amount of promises Elon Musk makes is disgusting. Make people with disabilities hopes which will never come to fruition. #Neuralink — Basliliz (@Basilizzz) December 1, 2022

What are your thoughts? Would you have a chip implanted in your brain if it claimed to help you perform better?