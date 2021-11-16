Netflix launches new website that ranks its titles from around the world

If you’ve ever gone so deep into a Netflix vortex that you want to see what’s trending all over the globe, you’re now in luck.

The streaming service has launched “Top10 on Netflix”—a new website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular titles on the platform.

Netflix will publish its new weekly list every Tuesday based on hours viewed from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles.

The streaming platform has broken the list down as follows: global Top 10 lists for films (English), TV (English), films (non-English) and TV (non-English), as well as rankings for over 90 countries. The website is currently available in English and Spanish, with more languages to come next year.

Netflix’s weekly lists are in addition to the daily country Top 10 rows it introduced on the platform last year, which will now also be based on hours viewed. So, whether you’re searching for Top 10 on Netflix or browsing directly on the service, it’s become quite easy to see what’s trending across the globe.

“We also know fans love to track our most popular films and shows of all time,” says Netflix’s press release. “So we will also update our overall lists, which we first published last month, as new titles become mega hits. These lists are based on the total hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on Netflix.”

Netflix says it will also occasionally publish specialty lists, like top documentary features or reality shows, which Netflix says “our members love but may appear less prominently in these lists.”

Netflix says it doesn’t report the number of viewers that finish a show or a film because “whether you miss the end of one episode in a 10-hour series, or you don’t wait for the easter egg in the credits sequence, or you rewatch one scene multiple times rather than the whole film, all that viewing should be reflected in the popularity of the title.”

Netflix says the new lists are an “important step forward” for the company, its creators, and subscribers. “People want to understand what success means in a streaming world, and these lists offer the clearest answer to that question in our industry.”

Netflix says it hopes the new weekly Top 10 will help fans discover “new stories and join new conversations— whether it’s understanding your friend’s newfound passion for chess, the value of a won or what’s going on with all those “cool cats and kittens.”

Check out Netflix’s first weekly Top 10 list has unfolded for the past week right here.