New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

Spring is almost here! While you wait for shorts and sandals weather, Netflix can help you make it through the last few weeks of chilly temperatures.

The streaming service released a lot of exciting new shows and movies perfect for a weekend movie night. Enjoy some R-rated laughs from a new series by the creators of Big Mouth, immerse yourself in the lives of wildlife, or try to guess if it’s real or cake?

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside guests such as Sorrentino, Baggio, Elio, and Vialli.

This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.

A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.

Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favourite, Big Mouth, comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources.

Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Following the crash, the women at Light Bar continue their search for answers — but the truth is more complicated than expected.

In Paris, four young comedians chase their dreams of stand-up glory while juggling financial pressures, family tensions and romantic adventures.

Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with a huge investment, partners abroad and family crises, more money means more problems.

A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.

The opposite lives of a workaholic architect and a fiery artist are upended when their chance encounter in breathtaking Peru shifts their views on life.

This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Twenty drivers — some veterans, some rookies — compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.