Netflix reveals biggest lineup of Korean shows to date

Haven’t had enough of popular Korean shows like Squid Game? Luckily, viewers have a lot more exciting “K-content” coming their way.

Netflix has revealed the most extensive lineup of Korean shows to date. Fans can look forward to watching 25 new Korean shows being released this month and onward.

The slate includes plenty of K-dramas, a Korean adaptation of hit Spanish series Money Heist, and a zombie apocalypse series titled All of Us Are Dead, for those who enjoyed films like Train to Busan.

This news comes after the global viewing hours of Korean shows grew six-fold last year, compared to 2019, says Don Kang, vice president of Korean content, in a news release.

“Credit for this growing global interest goes to the talented Korean creators we have been working with for the past few years,” he said.

He uses Squid Game as a prime example as the show reigns as the most viewed Netflix show in 94 countries at its peak.

“In fact, 95% of Squid Game’s viewership came from outside Korea, and many of these viewers went on to explore other Korean content,” said the Netflix executive.

He also cites supernatural thriller Hellbound, which was among the Top 10 Netflix shows in 93 countries, as contributing to global interest.

“We believe this is a slate that showcases more of the inventive and gripping Korean storytelling that the world has come to love,” said Kang.

Netflix has launched more than 130 Korean titles from 2016 to 2021.