NewsMovies & TV

Netflix turns 25 and users fess up about DVDs they never returned (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 29 2022, 11:56 pm
Netflix turns 25 and users fess up about DVDs they never returned (PHOTOS)
sitthiphong/Shutterstock | @Snypaz_/Twitter

Netflix is turning 25 and people are feeling comfortable enough to fess up about the DVDs they forgot to return way back in the day.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Netflix offered an online subscription service for subscribers who would choose a movie or TV show from the site.

Netflix would then mail out a DVD in a prepaid return envelope to the customer.

About a decade later, the platform introduced a streaming-only plan.

Now that the platform has fully evolved, some old Netflix customers with overdue DVDs are asking the streaming services, “Do you still want it back?”


Netflix responded to one photo, encouraging old customers to share their photos and the DVDs they “forgot” to return.

“Promise you won’t get in trouble,” it says.

However, some Twitter users are skeptical.

One user responded, “Nice try FBI.” And other claimed, “This is a setup.”

The fact Netflix had DVDs in the first place has also surprised some streamers who are poking fun at the idea the service ever existed.

Netflix today is available in 37+ languages and is responsible for the binge-watch being added to Merriam-Webster in 2017.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.