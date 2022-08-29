Netflix turns 25 and users fess up about DVDs they never returned (PHOTOS)

Netflix is turning 25 and people are feeling comfortable enough to fess up about the DVDs they forgot to return way back in the day.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Netflix offered an online subscription service for subscribers who would choose a movie or TV show from the site.

Netflix would then mail out a DVD in a prepaid return envelope to the customer.

You wouldn't believe how many stamps this needed… pic.twitter.com/vGgyCjkiit — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2022

About a decade later, the platform introduced a streaming-only plan.

Now that the platform has fully evolved, some old Netflix customers with overdue DVDs are asking the streaming services, “Do you still want it back?”

Hey @netflix so I just found that dvd you lent me 15 years ago. Do you still want it back? pic.twitter.com/ka9X8RzXwY — Diaz 🖤 (@Snypaz_) November 12, 2021

I’ve been holding on to this for years!!! I really like this movie but I lost the DVD in the cabinet and never sent it back. pic.twitter.com/HUB4OAWfG1 — Matt Wailes (@mwailes) August 29, 2022

Finally after 14 years I can get this off my chest. pic.twitter.com/MSkZAfE2Gw — Bryan (@BoofBonzer85) August 29, 2022



Netflix responded to one photo, encouraging old customers to share their photos and the DVDs they “forgot” to return.

“Promise you won’t get in trouble,” it says.

However, some Twitter users are skeptical.

One user responded, “Nice try FBI.” And other claimed, “This is a setup.”

The fact Netflix had DVDs in the first place has also surprised some streamers who are poking fun at the idea the service ever existed.

Netflix today is available in 37+ languages and is responsible for the binge-watch being added to Merriam-Webster in 2017.