New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

It’s the first official weekend of summer and Netflix Canada is releasing a bunch of movies and shows to keep you. busy.

The platform has released the second season of a group of teens on a mysterious land, a movie about a love triangle, and intriguing shows and movies from earlier this month.

Throw on some sweats, grab a bowl full of sweets and check out what's going on Netflix Canada this weekend — literally.

A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Wonder Boy (June 26)

French fashion designer Olivier Roustein makes a remarkable ascent to artistic director of the Balmain brand, as captured in this documentary.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumours and a fresh mystery.

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.

On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travellers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

Nevertheless

She doesn’t believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?

Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden’s cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

It’s another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death, and everything in between coexist.

In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

It’s another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.