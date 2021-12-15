Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

It’s midweek, chilly, and almost Christmastime. Is there really a better option than to park it on the couch and soak up some Netflix Canada?

The streaming service has some enticing flicks worth checking out tonight, ranging from a 1980s dramedy, some Christmas content, animation, and Sandra Bullock.

Here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix tonight. Before you know it, it’ll be the latter half of the week.

In 1980s Naples, young Fabietto pursues his love for football as family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.

After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.

Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

In case you missed it, here are other must-see movies that were released earlier this month:

A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years.