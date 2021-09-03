With August in the rearview mirror, Netflix Canada is making sure you celebrate the long weekend in style.

The streaming service has released a bunch of shows and movies worth checking out, ranging from documentaries, money heists, a new biopic starring Michael Keaton, and so much more.

Because you know, outside is so overrated.

Here’s what’s worth checking out all weekend on Netflix Canada.

On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army.

An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events.

Cassie lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

Agent Steve Maryweather was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, they sent him off into obscurity. Instead, he assembled LGBTQ+ squad of misfits – together they’re Q-Force.

In case you missed out, here’s what Netflix Canada released earlier in August:

He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Titletown High

A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.

The McKellans are continuing their extended reunion with more laughs, joy, and Black family magic.

The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross.

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fuelled by social media.

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame, before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder centre, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

She’s back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family’s funeral parlour desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if…

At a major university, the first woman of colour to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Everything Will Be Fine

After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

Devoted family man Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the centre of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.