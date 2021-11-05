Let’s hope for some chilly and rainy weather across Canada this weekend so we don’t feel bad about sitting inside and watching Netflix.

The streaming service has released almost a dozen new titles, just in time for the weekend. There are new seasons of both Big Mouth and Narcos, some documentation, foreign films, and new series worth getting lost in.

Here is what’s going on this weekend. Literally.

Maybe there’s even some leftover Halloween candy hanging around the house?

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies).

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet).

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups, and hilarity that arise from their long-distance marriage.

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

As the truth about Lorenzo slowly comes to light, Elvira tries to reconcile with her family, who finds escape and comfort in new tribes and romances.

Lina moves house, looks for a new job and tries new things… in an attempt to forget her first love. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

Adventure Beast

Wildlife expert Bradley Trevor Greive travels the globe, getting into zany misadventures while imparting weird, wonderful, totally true nature factoids.

A wedding, a funeral, a new family member and a whole lot of drama up the stakes for the Colbys and Carringtons this season.

For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren’t just theories — they’re fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job.

Little Big Mouth

A nine-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.