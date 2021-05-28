It’s a double dose this weekend — we made it to the end of the month and the end of the workweek. As you kick your feet up, here is what’s new and worth checking out on Netflix Canada.

The service is launching the second part of Lucifer’s fifth season, a true story about fishermen, a new season of Michael Douglas’ series, and everything in between.

Dive into some sweats, fire up the snacks, and keep these new Netflix Canada titles on your radar.

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Dog Gone Trouble

The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2), Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

Just when Javi thinks he’s conquered being Earth’s superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor … and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbours — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.