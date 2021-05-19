Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for June (TRAILERS)
May 19 2021, 7:52 am
As we prepare for the hot weather that comes with the late spring and early summer, a slew of hot new shows, movies, and docs are coming to Netflix Canada in June.
There are big-budget action flicks, exclusive series, and some classic older titles launching on the streaming service.
With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada next month.
June 1
- 21 & Over
- A.X.L.
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Air Force One
- ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S1
- ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S2
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Hitch
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 2
- LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu
- The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie
- The Mustang
- Oculus
- Season of the Witch
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Thomas and Friends: Season 24
- The Town
June 2
- The Best Man Holiday
- Carnaval
- Erin Brockovich
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Psycho (1960)
- Psycho (1998)
- Unfriended
- Van Helsing
- The Visit
June 3
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
- Creator’s File: GOLD
- Dancing Queens
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
- Summertime: Season 2
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
- Feel Good: Season 2
Human: The World Within
- Sweet Tooth
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
- Xtreme
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 9
- Awake
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy
- Tragic Jungle
June 10
- Late Night
- Locombianos
June 11
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
- Lupin: Part 2
- Skater Girl
- Trese
- Wish Dragon
June 14
- Elite Short Stories
- The Sun Is Also a Star
June 15
- Desperado
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
- Unwind Your Mind
June 16
- The Hurricane Heist
- Penguin Town
- Silver Skates
June 17
- Black Summer: Season 2
- The Gift: Season 3
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2
- Katla
June 18
- A Family
- Elite: Season 4
- Fatherhood
- Jagame Thandhiram
- The Rational Life
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
- Booksmart
- Nevertheless
June 21
- Long shot
June 22
- Blinded by the Light
- The Kitchen
June 23
- Good on Paper
- The House of Flowers: The Movie
- Murder by the Coast
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point
- The Naked Director: Season 2
- Sisters on Track
June 25
- The A List: Season 2
- Sex/Life
June 26
- Wonder Boy
June 27
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 28
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
- Black Lightning: Season 4
- Midsommar
- StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Last call for these titles:
- Leaving June 4:
The Cable Guy
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
- Leaving June 21:
The Avengers
- Leaving June 27:
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
- Leaving June 30:
True Romance
Winx Club: Season 7
