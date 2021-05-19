Curated

Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for June (TRAILERS)

May 19 2021, 7:52 am
As we prepare for the hot weather that comes with the late spring and early summer, a slew of hot new shows, movies, and docs are coming to Netflix Canada in June.

There are big-budget action flicks, exclusive series, and some classic older titles launching on the streaming service.

With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada next month.

June 1

  • 21 & Over
  • A.X.L.
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Air Force One
  • ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S1
  • ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S2
  • Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
  • CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
  • Hitch
  • LEGO Ninjago: Season 2
  • LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu
  • The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie
  • The Mustang
  • Oculus
  • Season of the Witch
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
  • Thomas and Friends: Season 24
  • The Town

June 2

  • The Best Man Holiday
  • Carnaval 
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • Psycho (1960)
  • Psycho (1998)
  • Unfriended
  • Van Helsing
  • The Visit

June 3

  • Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
  • Creator’s File: GOLD
  • Dancing Queens
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
  • Summertime: Season 2

June 4

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 
  • Feel Good: Season 2
    Human: The World Within
  • Sweet Tooth
  • Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
  • Xtreme

June 5

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 9

  • Awake
  • Fresh, Fried & Crispy
  • Tragic Jungle

June 10

  • Late Night
  • Locombianos

June 11

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
  • Lupin: Part 2 
  • Skater Girl
  • Trese
  • Wish Dragon

June 14

  • Elite Short Stories
  • The Sun Is Also a Star

June 15

  • Desperado
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
  • Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
  • Unwind Your Mind

June 16

  • The Hurricane Heist
  • Penguin Town
  • Silver Skates

June 17

  • Black Summer: Season 2
  • The Gift: Season 3
  • Hospital Playlist: Season 2
  • Katla

June 18

  • A Family
  • Elite: Season 4
  • Fatherhood
  • Jagame Thandhiram
  • The Rational Life
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

  • Booksmart
  • Nevertheless

June 21

  • Long shot

June 22

  • Blinded by the Light
  • The Kitchen

June 23

  • Good on Paper 
  • The House of Flowers: The Movie
  • Murder by the Coast
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

  • Godzilla Singular Point
  • The Naked Director: Season 2
  • Sisters on Track

June 25

  • The A List: Season 2
  • Sex/Life

June 26

  • Wonder Boy

June 27

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 28

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

  • Black Lightning: Season 4
  • Midsommar
  • StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

  • America: The Motion Picture
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Last call for these titles:

  • Leaving June 4:
    The Cable Guy
    Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
  • Leaving June 21:
    The Avengers
  • Leaving June 27:
    Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
  • Leaving June 30:
    True Romance
    Winx Club: Season 7
