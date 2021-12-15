Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this January (TRAILERS)
Dec 15 2021, 4:53 pm
As we head full throttle into 2022 and the year winds down, Netflix Canada is giving us a peek at what new movies, shows, and documentaries are landing on the platform in January.
- You might also like:
- Hilary Duff's Vancouver-designed tinsel romper is a '90s holiday dream come true
- BC filmmaker goes viral with low-budget Spider-Man trailer (VIDEO)
- Canadians can now apply to be part of season two of "Bachelor in Paradise"
There are new seasons of both Ozark, Wentworth, and Snowpiercer, along with Netflix Originals, some intriguing docs, and family-friendly flicks.
As the weather starts to get colder, this might be the perfect month to actually Netflix and chill.
Cozy on up, here is everything coming to Netflix Canada for the first time in 2022.
January 1
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke
- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
Older titles:
- 1BR
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Argo
- Contagion
- Countdown
- Masha’s Tales: Season 1
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- Norm of the North
- Pacific Rim
- Saw III
- Saw VI
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Ghost Writer
- Waiting…
- Why Did I Get Married?
January 2
- American Sniper
- The Campaign
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Exit Wounds
- Gangster Squad
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13
January 4
- Action Pack
January 5
- Bad Boys for Life
- Four to Dinner
- Rebelde
January 6
- The Club: Part 2
- The Wasteland
January 7
- Hype House
- Johnny Test: Season 2
- Mother/Android
January 10
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Undercover: Season 3
January 11
- Dear Mother
January 12
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
January 13
- Brazen
- Chosen
- The Journalist
- Photocopier
January 14
- After Life: Season 3
- Archive 81
- BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
- BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
- The House
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
- This Is Not a Comedy
January 16
- Blow
- Deadly Class: Season 1
- Dennis the Menace
- Prisoners
- Set It Off
January 17
- After We Fell
- Playing with Fir
January 18
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble
January 19
- El marginal: Season 4
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico
- Juanpis González – The Series
- Midnight in the Switchgrass
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
January 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
- The Royal Treatment
January 21
- Munich – The Edge of War
- My Father’s Violin
- Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
- Summer Heat
- That Girl Lay Lay
January 24
- Three Songs for Benazir
January 25
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
- Snowpiercer: Season 3
January 27
- Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
- Wentworth: Season 8
January 28
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness
- Every Breath You Take
- Feria: The Darkest Light
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
- Home Team
- In From the Cold
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
January 31
- Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving Netflix in January:
January 1:
- Mean Girls
January 6:
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
January 10:
- It: Chapter 2
January 15:
- Top Gun
January 31:
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
-
-
-
-