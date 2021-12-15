Curated

Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this January (TRAILERS)

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Dec 15 2021, 4:53 pm
Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this January (TRAILERS)
Ozark - Season 4/ NETFLIX © 2021

As we head full throttle into 2022 and the year winds down, Netflix Canada is giving us a peek at what new movies, shows, and documentaries are landing on the platform in January.

There are new seasons of both Ozark, Wentworth, and Snowpiercer, along with Netflix Originals, some intriguing docs, and family-friendly flicks.

As the weather starts to get colder, this might be the perfect month to actually Netflix and chill.

Cozy on up, here is everything coming to Netflix Canada for the first time in 2022.

January 1

  • Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke
  • The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

Older titles:

  • 1BR
  • 3:10 to Yuma
  • Apocalypse Now Redux
  • Argo
  • Contagion
  • Countdown
  • Masha’s Tales: Season 1
  • My Best Friend’s Girl
  • Norm of the North
  • Pacific Rim
  • Saw III
  • Saw VI
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The Ghost Writer
  • Waiting…
  • Why Did I Get Married?

January 2

  • American Sniper
  • The Campaign
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Exit Wounds
  • Gangster Squad
  • The Great Gatsby (2013)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13

January 4

  • Action Pack

January 5

  • Bad Boys for Life
  • Four to Dinner
  • Rebelde

January 6

  • The Club: Part 2
  • The Wasteland

January 7

  • Hype House
  • Johnny Test: Season 2
  • Mother/Android

January 10

  • Terminator: Dark Fate
  • Undercover: Season 3

January 11

  • Dear Mother

January 12

  • How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

January 13

  • Brazen
  • Chosen
  • The Journalist
  • Photocopier

January 14

  • After Life: Season 3
  • Archive 81
  • BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
  • BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
  • The House
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
  • This Is Not a Comedy

January 16

  • Blow
  • Deadly Class: Season 1
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Prisoners
  • Set It Off

January 17

  • After We Fell
  • Playing with Fir

January 18

  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble

January 19

  • El marginal: Season 4
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico
  • Juanpis González – The Series
  • Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

January 20

  • Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
  • The Royal Treatment

January 21

  • Munich – The Edge of War
  • My Father’s Violin
  • Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
  • Summer Heat
  • That Girl Lay Lay

January 24

  • Three Songs for Benazir

January 25

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
  • Snowpiercer: Season 3

January 27

  • Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
  • Wentworth: Season 8

January 28

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness
  • Every Breath You Take
  • Feria: The Darkest Light
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
  • Home Team
  • In From the Cold
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

January 31

  • Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving Netflix in January:

January 1:

  • Mean Girls

January 6:

  • Meet the Parents
  • Meet the Fockers

January 10:

  • It: Chapter 2

January 15:

  • Top Gun

January 31:

  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
    Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT