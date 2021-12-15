Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this January (TRAILERS)

As we head full throttle into 2022 and the year winds down, Netflix Canada is giving us a peek at what new movies, shows, and documentaries are landing on the platform in January.

There are new seasons of both Ozark, Wentworth, and Snowpiercer, along with Netflix Originals, some intriguing docs, and family-friendly flicks.

As the weather starts to get colder, this might be the perfect month to actually Netflix and chill.

Cozy on up, here is everything coming to Netflix Canada for the first time in 2022.

January 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

Older titles:

1BR

3:10 to Yuma

Apocalypse Now Redux

Argo

Contagion

Countdown

Masha’s Tales: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Girl

Norm of the North

Pacific Rim

Saw III

Saw VI

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

The Ghost Writer

Waiting…

Why Did I Get Married?

January 2

American Sniper

The Campaign

Cradle 2 the Grave

Exit Wounds

Gangster Squad

The Great Gatsby (2013)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13

January 4

Action Pack

January 5

Bad Boys for Life

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

January 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

January 7

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

Mother/Android

January 10

Terminator: Dark Fate

Undercover: Season 3

January 11

Dear Mother

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

January 13

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier

January 14

After Life: Season 3

Archive 81

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

January 16

Blow

Deadly Class: Season 1

Dennis the Menace

Prisoners

Set It Off

January 17

After We Fell

Playing with Fir

January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

January 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González – The Series

Midnight in the Switchgrass

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment

January 21

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father’s Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Snowpiercer: Season 3

January 27

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Wentworth: Season 8

January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Every Breath You Take

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

January 31

Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving Netflix in January:

January 1:

Mean Girls

January 6:

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

January 10:

It: Chapter 2

January 15:

Top Gun

January 31: