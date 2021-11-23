Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this December (TRAILERS)

With the kids jingle belling and everyone telling you “be of good cheer,” it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Sure, the holidays are all about spending time with loved ones, exchanging gifts, and eating food meals but there’s also a seriously impressive slate of Netflix Canada shows and movies kicking off in December.

We’re talking a star-studded film featuring Leo Dicaprio, Timothy Chalame, Jennifer Lawrence, a bunch of great holiday flicks, season two of The Witcher, season four of Cobra Kai, plenty of stand-up specials, some documentaries, and so much more.

The weather is getting chilly so it’s a perfect excuse to sit back and soak up some Netflix. Not to mention, the streaming service is also a good hangover cure.

Cozy on up, here is everything coming to Netflix Canada for the last time in 2021.

December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Power of the Dog

Older titles:

The Big Lebowski

Bridesmaids

The Croods

Deck the Halls

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Queen & Slim

Reservoir Dogs

Schindler’s List

Home

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Love Actually

Meet Joe Black

Notting Hill

Spartacus

Spider-Man 3

Tears of the Sun

Trolls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Wild Wild West

December 2

Coyotes

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)

Jumanji: The Next Level

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

December 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

Mixtape.

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Older titles:

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

David and the Elves

Voir

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Titans: Season 3

December 9

Asakusa Kid

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)

The Grudge

December 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Still Out of My League

Two

The Unforgivable

December 11

The Hungry and the Hairy

December 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Hand of God

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Sleepless in Seattle

Superstore: Season 6

Taxi Driver

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights.

A Naija ChristmasAggretsuko: Season 4

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

December 18

The Boss Baby

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Gemini Man

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

December 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

December 26

Lulli

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

December 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team

Leaving Netflix in December:

December 12:

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

December 14:

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

December 30:

Suits: Seasons 1-9

December 31: