Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this December (TRAILERS)
With the kids jingle belling and everyone telling you “be of good cheer,” it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Sure, the holidays are all about spending time with loved ones, exchanging gifts, and eating food meals but there’s also a seriously impressive slate of Netflix Canada shows and movies kicking off in December.
We’re talking a star-studded film featuring Leo Dicaprio, Timothy Chalame, Jennifer Lawrence, a bunch of great holiday flicks, season two of The Witcher, season four of Cobra Kai, plenty of stand-up specials, some documentaries, and so much more.
The weather is getting chilly so it’s a perfect excuse to sit back and soak up some Netflix. Not to mention, the streaming service is also a good hangover cure.
Cozy on up, here is everything coming to Netflix Canada for the last time in 2021.
December 1
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Kayko and Kokosh
- Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
- Lost in Space: Season 3
- The Power of the Dog
Older titles:
- The Big Lebowski
- Bridesmaids
- The Croods
- Deck the Halls
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Queen & Slim
- Reservoir Dogs
- Schindler’s List
- Home
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
- Love Actually
- Meet Joe Black
- Notting Hill
- Spartacus
- Spider-Man 3
- Tears of the Sun
- Trolls
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Wild Wild West
December 2
- Coyotes
- The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Single All The Way
- The Whole Truth
December 3
- Cobalt Blue
- Coming Out Colton
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
- Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
- Mixtape.
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Older titles:
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5
December 5
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
- David and the Elves
- Voir
December 7
- Centaurworld: Season 2
- Go Dog Go: Season 2
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
- Titans: Season 3
December 9
- Asakusa Kid
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family: Season 4
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
- The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)
- The Grudge
December 10
- Anonymously Yours
- Aranyak
- Back to the Outback
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
- Still Out of My League
- Two
- The Unforgivable
December 11
- The Hungry and the Hairy
December 14
- The Future Diary
- Russell Howard: Lubricant
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
December 15
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
- The Hand of God
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear: Season 5
- Selling Tampa
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Superstore: Season 6
- Taxi Driver
December 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights.
- A Naija ChristmasAggretsuko: Season 4
- The Flash: Season 8 (new episode)
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef
December 17
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
- The Witcher: Season 2
December 18
- The Boss Baby
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
- Gemini Man
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
- Grumpy Christmas
December 22
- Emily in Paris: Season 2
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick
December 24
- 1000 Miles from Christmas
- Don’t Look Up
- Minnal Murali
- The Silent Sea
- STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
December 25
- Single’s Inferno
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
December 26
- Lulli
December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math!
December 29
- Anxious People
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
December 30
- Kitz
- Hilda and the Mountain King
December 31
- Cobra Kai: Season 4
- The Lost Daughter
- Queer Eye: Season 6
- Stay Close
- Seal Team
Leaving Netflix in December:
December 12:
- Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
December 14:
- Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
December 30:
- Suits: Seasons 1-9
December 31:
- Family Guy: Season 12
- Modern Family: Seasons 1-9
- New Girl: Seasons 1-7
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
