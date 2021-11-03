Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

If you’ve had a rough start to November’s first workweek and you want to kick your feet up and dive into some Netflix Canda tonight, there are some intriguing titles to look forward to.

The streaming platform has released their big-budget western that boasts a seriously stellar cast, including Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and LaKeith Stanfield.

There’s also the prequel to Army of the Dead worth checking out, some great foreign films, and a bunch of older classics.

A little mid-week movie night, perhaps?

In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.

When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.

In this prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from October:

Little Big Mouth

A nine-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier, and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

While not new, these older titles also launched on Netflix Canada at the beginning of the month. Because let’s be honest, when was the last time you watched Forrest Gump?