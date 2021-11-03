Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)
If you’ve had a rough start to November’s first workweek and you want to kick your feet up and dive into some Netflix Canda tonight, there are some intriguing titles to look forward to.
The streaming platform has released their big-budget western that boasts a seriously stellar cast, including Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and LaKeith Stanfield.
There’s also the prequel to Army of the Dead worth checking out, some great foreign films, and a bunch of older classics.
A little mid-week movie night, perhaps?
The Harder They Fall
In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.
The Claus Family
When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.
Army of Thieves
In this prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from October:
Little Big Mouth
A nine-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.
The Forgotten Battle
During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier, and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.
Karma’s World
Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.
While not new, these older titles also launched on Netflix Canada at the beginning of the month. Because let’s be honest, when was the last time you watched Forrest Gump?
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daddy’s Home
- Dance with Me
- Dear Santa
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- First Daughter
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Gather
- The Hurt Locker
- Hustlers
- Just My Luck
- L.A. Confidential
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
- Minority Report
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Shutter Island
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds