Netflix Canada has a full slate of new movies, shows, and documentaries that landed on the platform, just in time for the first weekend of June.

The service has launched a doc about the scientific journey of Earth, a film following a half-human/half-deer in a post-apocalyptic world, a thriller about a retired hitman, and oh so much more.

Throw on some comfy clothes, toss the popcorn into the microwave, and keep these new Netflix Canada titles on your radar.

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward.

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

In this fast-paced, action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humour, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars.

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

It’s summer again and while many relationships have changed in the past year, these friends are realizing some attractions are impossible to resist.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Dog Gone Trouble

The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2), Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

Just when Javi thinks he’s conquered being Earth’s superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor … and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.