Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)
Before you go full steam ahead into the latter half of the week, relax with some great new titles courtesy of everyone’s friend, Netflix Canada.
The streaming service has released a star-studded black and white flick, some Christmas content, foreign movies, and a rom-com.
Along with must-see titles from earlier this month, here is what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada tonight.
Before you know it, it’ll be Friday.
Passing
Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two Black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1929 New York.
Father Christmas is Back
Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.
A Cop Movie
This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.
Love Hard
Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet).
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups, and hilarity that arise from their long-distance marriage.
The Harder They Fall
In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.
In case you missed it, here are other trending movies on Netflix Canada from October and November:
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.
Yara
A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.
Army of Thieves
In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
Little Big Mouth
A nine-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.
The Forgotten Battle
During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier, and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.
While not new, these older titles also launched on Netflix Canada at the beginning of the month. Because let’s be honest, when was the last time you watched Forrest Gump?
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daddy’s Home
- Dance with Me
- Dear Santa
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- First Daughter
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Gather
- The Hurt Locker
- Hustlers
- Just My Luck
- L.A. Confidential
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
- Minority Report
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Shutter Island
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds