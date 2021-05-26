Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

It’s the last Hump Day of the month and Netflix Canada has a slew of great movies that should be on your radar as you look towards the latter half of the workweek.

The platform’s high-budget movie Army of the Dead is streaming, a biopic about a famous Italian footballer, and a Jordan Peele’s horror flick.

Dive into any of these new titles and some older Netflix Canada releases from earlier this month as you set your sights towards Thursday, Friday, and eventually the weekend.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

Us

Set in present-day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us follows a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe, and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway.

In case you missed it, here are older must-see flicks that were released earlier this month:

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbours — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.

And here are a few must-see movies that dropped earlier this month in case you didn’t get a chance to check out these dazzlers yet:

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is to survive.

Recently marking 500,000 kilometres on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fight for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

In case you missed it, here are some other enticing movies from earlier this month:

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who finds themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse.

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic home in the Hudson Valley and discovers that their marriage has sinister darkness that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his neighbourhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.

Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex.